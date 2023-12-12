KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify a suspect in the robbery of a business.

The department responded to an Aggravated Robbery at a business in the 4300 block of E. Stan Schlueter Loop around 5:53 a.m. Saturday. It was reported a man entered the business, rushed to the back of the business and used bear spray on the victim.

A physical struggle ensued, and the suspect was able to get an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot, possibly getting into a maroon car. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police describe the suspect is described as a 5’10” man with a muscular build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, brown and black boots and gloves. He was armed with a can of bear spray.

If you have any information about this robbery, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.