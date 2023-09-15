Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – The U.S. Department of Justice has announced four men have been arrested in Bell County on charges related to alleged fentanyl trafficking.

According to court documents, Anthony Perez-Diaz aka “Krosty,” 37; Anthony Perez-Perez aka “Mundo,” 43, Jose Ublies-Rivera aka “Wichy,” 49; and Emanuel Giovanni Hernandez-Miranda aka “Goldo,” 30, were identified as narcotics distributors in January by Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division special agents.

The four are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl. They made their initial court appearances Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Waco. If convicted, they each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

TX DPS CID; the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division; Killeen Police Department; Copperas Cove Police Department; Drug Enforcement Administration; Homeland Security Investigations; and United States Postal Inspection Service are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Blanton is prosecuting the case.