Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A U.S. Marshals Task Force has found and arrested two 17-year-old suspects sought in a 2022 robbery of the A-1 Smoke Shop in Killeen.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was on July 19, 2022 at 9:43 a.m. that officers were sent to the shop at 3301 East Rancier Avenue in reference to a robbery which just occurred. On arrival, they were told that two men walked in and asked about the price of an item. At this point, both suspects grabbed a glass cabinet containing packaged vape pens and attempted to run with it.

Officers searched the area for the suspects, but were unable to find them. Through their investigation, they were able to identify two young men as suspects. Complaints and warrants were issued for robbery charges on 17-year-old Kelly Jay and 17-year-old Jason Liberge.

Around 8:29 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, officers with the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crime Action Team – with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force – found Kelly in the 1100 block of Brewster Avenue and placed him under arrest without incident. Around 9:24 p.m., U.S. Marshals found and arrested Liberge in the 900 block of Carlisle Avenue.

Both were booked into the Bell County Jail on robbery charges.