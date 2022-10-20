KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft.

It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.

The department says that the suspects in the pictures below are using other individuals’ personal information to deposit the checks – leaving those individuals with negative bank balances.

(Courtesy: Bell County Crime Stoppers) (Courtesy: Bell County Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information on these individuals or this incident, you can contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.