KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a Robbery of a Business.

The department responded around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to a Robbery at a Mickey’s Convenience Food Store, located in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road. It was reported that two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee. The suspects fled the business in a silver vehicle.

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

The first suspect is described as around 5’6”, with a slim build. The suspect is seen wearing a gray-hooded sweatsuit with the hood over his head, white shoes and a face mask. The second suspect is described as around 5’4”, with a slim build. The suspect is seen wearing a green-hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white, gray, and black shoes.

If you have any information about this Robbery, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.