KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a shooting.

The department responded around 10 p.m. Monday to the Angel Food Mart in the 300 block of Gilmer Street. It was reported that two men arrived and demanded money from the clerks. The passenger then shot one of the clerks before both fled in a silver vehicle.

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

The department says that the shooter was reported to be about 6’3″, and weighs 190 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt, black pants and white shoes.

If you have any information about this robbery, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.