KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help identifying two suspects in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business.

Police responded around 9:42 a.m. Tuesday to an Aggravated Robbery at a business in the 3000 block of E Rancier Avenue. It was reported that two men entered the business and walked around. The suspects then both grabbed a display case with merchandise off the shelf and fled out the store with the items.

A store employee attempted to stop the theft, and was assaulted. The suspects fled the business on foot. The victim was treated on scene for his injuries by Killeen EMS.









(Photos Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

The first suspect is described as a man around 6’0″, with a thin build. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with “101” on the front, black pants, and black slides. The first suspect had a black mask over his nose and mouth, and had a ponytail.

The second suspect is described as a man around 5’9″, with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark Croc-style shoes. The second suspect had longer, twisted hair hanging out of his hood.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.