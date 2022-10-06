TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is searching for two suspects in an armed robbery.

Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of S. 31st Street at 2:39 a.m. Thursday in response to the robbery. The two suspects brought out a handgun, took cash and fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported, and no suspects are in custody.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.