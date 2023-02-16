Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A car spotted parked with no one getting out led to an investigation and the arrest of a 33-year-old Killeen man now accused of having sex with a teenage girl over an extended period of time.

The investigation was triggered when a citizen called police October 19, 2022 at 11:18 p.m. to report the vehicle parked in the 4300 block of Deek Drive without anyone leaving it. However, when police arrived, they were told a man ran away from the vehicle as they were arriving.

As officers approached the car, they detected an odor of marijuana and detained the woman still inside of the vehicle. They reported recovering a quantity of marijuana and a magazine from a weapon.

It was then determined that the woman in the car was just 16 years old – with officers then making arrangements to take her home. When they got to her home, they were informed that the victim and an older man were involved in sexual activities – since the girl was 15 and that the family was trying to stop them.

An investigation led to police obtaining a complaint and a warrant for the arrest of Christopher Aedelle Lawrence on charges of sexual assault of a child.

On February 10, members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found Lawrence in the 400 block of Roy Reynolds Drive – where he was arrested without incident and taken to the Killeen City Jail.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail on Wednesday on the second-degree felony charge, with his bond set at $100,000.