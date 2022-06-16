Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A Wednesday SWAT team raid resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old man and the seizure of various forms of contraband in a Temple neighborhood.

The SWAT team executed the narcotics search warrant around 7:30 a.m. at a home in the 1400 block of East Barton Avenue.

After securing the residence, officers located narcotics and various forms of drug paraphernalia along with several handguns in the room of the suspect.

Kyle James Lamb was taken into custody and transported to the Bell County Jail on felony charges.