KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – SWBC, a diversified financial services company, is expanding in the Killeen area and will be hosting an in-person career fair this Tuesday.

The company is looking to fill more than 80 full-time remote positions for Customer Service Representatives, Payment Reminder Services Representatives, Claims Representatives, and Claims Adjusters. Management will be on-site to discuss available positions with attendees and to conduct interviews with interested candidates.

The event will take place at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, located at 3601 S W S Young Drive, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Those interested can register at swb.us/killeen to attend. You can also apply online and view a complete list of all available openings at swbc.com/careers.