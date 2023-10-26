TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A teenager is accused of striking her mother during an argument and threatening to blow up her mother’s home.

Temple Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of N 7th Street around 3:45 a.m. Monday for a domestic disturbance with shots fired. When officers arrived, they discovered that 19-year-old Katie Marie Schmidt got into an argument with her mother.

The argument then escalated and turned physical. Schmidt’s mother said she hit her multiple times during the incident, and also threatened to blow up the house.

Police say that Schmidt’s mother left the residence after this argument. Schmidt and her boyfriend stayed inside, where they started destroying items. Schmidt’s brother heard this going on and got out of his room. Her brother fired a warning shot with a weapon to scare them away.

Schmidt was arrested at her workplace on Wednesday, and was taken to the Bell County Jail. She is charged with Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member and Terroristic Threat of Family/Household. Her bond is set at $8,000.