BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A teenager charged with Murder in a Belton shooting has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Belton Police officers arrested Timothy Joseph Grouss in August 2020 – when he was 16 years old – on a Murder charge in connection with the shooting of 16-year-old Belton High School junior Fernando Martinez on August 27.

Officers say Grouss led them on a chase before they apprehended him near the intersection of Orion Drive and East Cedar Crest Lane around 11:15 p.m. Grouss was taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center. He was later certified to stand trial as an adult. 17-year-old Robert Garnett, of Belton, also faces a murder charge in connection with the death of Martinez.

Police said the shooting occurred near an outdoor basketball court in the 400 block of Smith Street. When officers arrived, they found Martinez suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition – eventually succumbing to his wounds at the hospital.

Fernando Martinez.

The shooting occurred after a dispute, and police believed Martinez and Grouss knew each other. Witnesses saw a white Chevy sedan speeding away from the area after the shooting.

The family of Martinez later invited the public to honor his memory with a balloon release that Sunday night. His family asked attendees to wear blue or white.