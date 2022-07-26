KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Monday night shooting in Killeen sends a teenage boy to the hospital.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 7:11 p.m. to the 3900 block of John Haedge Drive in reference to a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were told that two individuals were walking on John Haedge Drive, when an unknown person in a red vehicle brought out a firearm and shot towards them – wounding the victim.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on this case, you can contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.