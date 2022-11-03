TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Jones Park, in the area of S. 23rd St. and W. Ave. H.

Around 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers did not locate a victim at the scene.

At 7:19 p.m., Baylor Scott and White Hospital personnel advised Temple police that a 16-year-old teen with a gunshot wound was at the hospital.

His injuries are life-threatening.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.