Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted 18-year-old Caysen Allison on a murder charge.

Allison is accused of stabbing Jose “Joe” Luis Ramirez, Jr., during a fight in a Belton High School bathroom on May 3rd.

Jose “Joe” Ramirez

Police say they obtained video of Allison stabbing Ramirez with a knife in a bathroom. Allison was arrested off-campus about 20 minutes after the incident.

Allison is accused of running away after the fight and was found at his home. Officers searched Allison’s home and say they found a folding knife, which appeared to be covered in blood.

The teenager is in the Bell County Jail on a $1,015,000 bond.

According to his obituary, Joe played football and baseball at Belton High School. He is remembered as being outgoing, goofy, and a class clown. He especially loved the Dallas Cowboys and spending time with his family, friends – plus his two dogs, Zeus and Precious.