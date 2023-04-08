Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police officers are looking for the person who shot and killed an 18-year-old man early Saturday morning.

At 1:17 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting victim in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue. When they arrived, they found a teenager with a gunshot wound and started life-saving procedures.

The teen died from his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 2:13 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

The police department says this is the city’s first murder of 2023. The man’s name won’t be released until his family is notified.

If you know anything about this deadly shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.