HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man has succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Harker Heights.

17-year-old Kameron Lowe, of Temple, died from injuries on Friday night – which were sustained from a gunshot wound he received on May 30 in the 700 block of Edwards Drive. This shooting investigation is now a murder investigation.

Harker Heights officers originally responded at approximately 1:37 a.m. in reference to the shooting. There were several callers reporting a disturbance involving gunshots in the parking lot.

Officers were later notified of two gunshot victims at Seton Hospital in Harker Heights. A 19-year-old man was treated for his gunshot wound, and was subsequently released from Seton hospital. Lowe was transported by helicopter to another area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition until his death.

Detectives with the Harker Heights Criminal Investigations Division are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this shooting to call (254) 953-5400, Option # 1.