KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics arrived on scene, and both victims were transported to Baylor Scott and White in stable condition. Officers were advised by witnesses that shots were heard, and that is when they discovered that the two victims were shot.

This investigation is ongoing.