TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The growing city of Temple is adding additional parking to its downtown area.

City officials say it’s a part of a bigger plan in their revitalization process to bring guests to the heart of the city.

There are numerous projects going on in downtown Temple from the MLK Festival Grounds to a complete remodel of the Hawn Hotel, Arcadia Theatre, and Sears Building.

With many options coming to Temple they need parking for better accessibility.

“We want visitors to the downtown area to have the best visitor experience as possible, and so the city identified the need for more parking spaces, so the parking garages will kind of fulfill that need in the downtown area,” said Kiara Nowlin, Communications and Public Relations Manager for the City of Temple.

Two garages are being worked on in downtown Temple right now.

One is on Fourth Street and the other First Street.

Temple is investing over $18 million into both projects to accomplish its city strategic plan.

“One of the goals of places and spaces is to really cultivate and promote Downtown Temple as a unique destination where recreation, commerce and culture can intersect,” said Nowlin.

The Fourth Street parking garage will have nearly 415 parking spots standing six stories.

Its ground floor will have space for retail, restaurants, and offices.

The Turner Behringer project for the Hawn, Arcadia, and Sears building will have similar spaces with additional for apartments and a multipurpose town hall.

A main takeaway for this work is to generate money.

“Enjoy our local eateries, shop at the retail stores downtown, and attend events. There’s numerous downtown events, so that is sure to stimulate the local economy,” said Nowlin.

Nowlin expects the first street parking garage to be done by fall next year and the Fourth Street garage to be done by March.