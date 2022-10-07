BELTON / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A dump truck working on construction projects in downtown Temple accidentally came into contact with a power line.

This was announced Friday morning by Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who says this accident subsequently brought down the line and severed both power fiber optic cables to the Temple Annex Building, located at 205 E. Central Avenue. This includes the Vehicle Registration office there. As a result, this office has closed for the day.

After learning about the outage, Tax Assessor-Collector for Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke instructed the office to close and for all staff to be relocated to the Belton Vehicle Registration Office, located at 550 E. 2nd Avenue.

Stafford says there is no estimation of how long it will take to restore power to the Temple Annex, but Luedeke says that the Temple office will remain closed throughout the rest of the day.