Temple, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Temple is announcing a way for families to visit attractions around the county, and to get treats for discovering them!

They are calling it the family Summer Passport Program, and say its a chance for families to explore, visit local museums and libraries and to have family fun!

The announcement says its designed to showcase the diverse attractions in the area, and to encourage families to discover the hidden treasures of Bell County. By participating in this program, families can collect stamps for each library or museum they visit – allowing them to mark their passports as completed. Children between the ages of three and 12 can then redeem their completed passports for exciting rewards.

(Courtesy: City of Temple)

When children comple their passports by visiting all of the participating locations, they can redeem them for a special treat at one of the local participating vendors.

The announcement said that while the program is primarily designed for children aged three to 12, people of all ages can also enjoy the attractions!

For more information on the Family Summer Passport Program, you can go here.