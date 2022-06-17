TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has arrested a man after a standoff with officers this afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic accident at the intersection of E. Ave. H and S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The man involved in the accident fled the scene on-foot. Officers located him in the 1400 block of S. Fourth St., where he was found armed with a gun. After a standoff that lasted over an hour, the man was taken into custody.

During the incident, officers set up a perimeter, and notified residents and businesses in the area.

The Temple Police Department is still trying to positively identify the man and confirm his involvement in the accident.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.