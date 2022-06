Temple Fire and Rescue will be celebrating the retirement of Assistant Chief Jonathan Christian on Friday.

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple Fire and Rescue will be celebrating the retirement of Assistant Chief Jonathan Christian on Friday.

Christian is leaving after serving for over 24 years, and will begin a new adventure as Fire Chief for the Hewitt Fire Department.

The public is invited to celebrate his service at the Central Fire Station on N 3rd Street, from 10:00 a.m. to noon.