BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple attorney has announced his candidacy for the position of Bell County District Attorney.

According to his press release, Jeff Parker brings experience in both prosecution and defense and has a comprehensive understanding of the justice system. Parker has had a Board Certification in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 2008.

Parker has over 24 years of experience handling criminal cases. He started his career as an Assistant County Attorney in Bell County before transitioning into criminal defense. Parker then started serving as an Assistant District Attorney in Coryell County for the past seven years.

Parker has expressed his dedication to fostering a positive working relationship with local agencies. He has also pledged to address challenges posed by Bell County transportation.

The Republican Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

This comes after current Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza announced last October that he would not seek re-election in 2024. For more information, you can view our previous story here.