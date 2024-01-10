TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The City of Temple is hosting a grand reopening to celebrate the newly-renovated and rebranded Heart to Home Animal Adoption Center.

The event will take place at the Adoption Center at 4 p.m. Wednesday, located at 620 Mama Dog Circle. The community is invited to attend.

The Center was formerly known as the Temple Animal Shelter. It has been through renovations in the last year in order to help create a comfortable space for the animals and to provide a better experience for visitors.

The grand reopening will feature a ribbon cutting, remarks from public officials, open tours of the new space, giveaways and half-priced adoptions.

The $5 million shelter project broke ground in fall 2022, adding 40 dog kennels and 21 cat cages, bringing the total capacity to 72 dogs and 65 cats. The new kennels are also climatized, creating a more comfortable space for the animals in the shelter’s care. New outdoor spaces and play areas, including a patio for dogs and playpen for cats, were also added to allow for animal enrichment.

The City of Temple says an open concept and a larger lobby were implemented to create a better pedestrian flow within the facility, and for separation between staff workspaces and customer-accessible areas. Three outdoor shaded meet-and-greet areas and one new indoor meet-and-greet room were also added to the space where those interested in adopting can interact and bond with the animals, rain or shine.

For more information about the Heart to Home Animal Adoption Center, you can go here.