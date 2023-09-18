TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – There will be five opportunities for the Temple, Texas community to participate in a Town Hall meeting to provide their insights, ideas and suggestions for the 2025 Strategic Plan.

The City of Temple says these upcoming gatherings are designed to ensure that the voices of Temple’s diverse population are heard and integrated into the planning process.

This comes after a working group comprised of 70 individuals convened on August 29 in order to initiate the development of the Strategic Plan. The group consists of representatives from various sectors – including business, education, healthcare, non-profit organizations and local government.

The City says this initiative underscores Temple’s commitment to creating a roadmap for the city’s growth and development. The schedule for the Town Hall meetings is:

Town Hall 1: Tuesday, September 19 from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Location: Wilson Park Rec Center Gym

Town Hall 2: Wednesday, September 20 from 10:00-11:30 a.m.

Location: Sammons Community Center Lakeway Room

Town Hall 3: Virtual – Wednesday, October 11 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Town Hall 4: Virtual – Wednesday, October 11 from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Town Hall 5: Tuesday, October 17 from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Location: Lake Belton High School Commons

For more information, or to take the 2025 Strategic Plan Community Survey, you can visit templetx.gov/strategicplan.