TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple College has received a $530,000 Texas Reskilling and Upskilling Through Education (TRUE) Grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

The College has been recently awarded several TRUE grants to start up new programs designed to support individuals in the community with reskilling and upskilling and earning credentials in order to be prepared for higher wage careers. This is the latest grant focused on a growth in industry and manufacturing careers.

The College says this funding will help them prepare students for high-demand industry occupations. The equipment purchased through this TRUE grant will create new college training pathways at Temple College in both orbital welding and robotics welding.

The new College programs will start with short-term training including only 40 hours for each specialty area. The College says a new certificate program is under development, and will be available in 2023. The certifications lead into Temple College’s existing Electromechanical Engineering Technology certificate and degree programs – allowing students to advance their learning in various fields leading to high-demand careers.

The College is currently offering up to $1,500 for any student who enrolls full-time (at least twelve hours) this Fall. With this grant opportunity and the College’s low costs and affordable tuition, the College says this will help students fund their tuition this Fall.

The new orbital welding and robotics welding programs will address affordability in several ways:

Allowing students to demonstrate their basic welding skills through several pathways rather than requiring pre-requisite coursework. This allows existing welding students coming from a high school CTE welding program or industry to lead into a college degree pathway. That flexibility could save students several thousand dollars and up to two years of time.

Choosing an in-demand occupation for which the workforce board has available scholarship funds and for which qualitied low-income and/ or displaced workers can also apply.

Making available additional scholarship dollars to support the first cohort of students. Local job market data shows that students can earn up to $40/an hour, according to Burning Glass data with orbital welding training.

For more information about this program and other workforce training programs, you can contact the Workforce Division at Temple College at 254-298-8341, or visit templejc.edu.