TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple College is a growing campus with thousands of Central Texas students attending each year.

As the attendance rate increases, so does the demand in programs and resources.

The 124.9 million dollar bond construction project is an effort to transform and modernize the campus.

With the ultimate goal of supplementing and servicing the community fueled by educational growth and workforce programs that aid students for their futures.

Temple College President Dr. Christy Ponce shares what this new growth means for the community.

“We have so many new classrooms going up with new programs, new advanced technology in our program’s new state of the art facilities that will help us as we build forward. And so we’ve been, we’ve been trusted for generations. We’re going to be able to build for the future,” said Dr. Ponce.

Temple College Groundbreaking Ceremony

Today, campus leaders and members of the community instrumental to making these historic changes happen, gathered to celebrate and thank everyone for their contributions.

The four buildings in this multi-million dollar construction include: a main building, an arts and workforce building, a health sciences center, and a campus service center.

Temple College student Adrianna Rogers is most excited for the visual arts and workforce center.

“We have a smaller building right now, so I’m just excited for us to have a bigger space, more cath lab area and more space to build all our prototypes that we build. And maybe we can patent those and stuff like that. So it’ll be a great opportunity for the students and really get us out there,” said Rogers.

The project is set to be complete by the college’s 2026 centennial celebration.

For more information on the advancements of Temple College, you can visit here.