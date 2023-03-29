TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple College is welcoming hundreds of jazz musicians and enthusiasts to its three-day signature music event!

The 31st Temple College Jazz Festival is taking place this Thursday through Saturday, March 30-April 1. The event is open to the public. Nearly 1,000 students representing more than 40 high school and middle school jazz bands from throughout the state are set to play 30-minute sets.

The festival also will feature noon-hour clinics and nighttime performances by renowned guest musicians Ted Nash (saxophone) and Stefon Harris (vibraphone/marimba). Nash will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday with the Temple College Jazz Ensemble and TC Faculty Jazz – and will host a clinic at noon on Friday. Harris will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with the Temple Jazz Orchestra – and will host a clinic at noon on Saturday.

School performances will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. An all-star jam session is scheduled from 9:30 p.m. to midnight Friday, March 31 at the Hilton Garden Inn.

All stage performances will be held at Temple College’s Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center, located at 2600 S. First Street. Student performances will be streamed live on YouTube.

Tickets are $5 for students and $20 for adults. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Temple College Fine Arts Office. Tickets will also be available at the door.

For more information, you can call 254-298-8555.