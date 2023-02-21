AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – WGU Texas and Temple College have announced a partnership to support students seeking bachelor’s degrees after completing their associate degrees.

Temple College says this partnership creates pathways for students, graduates, and employees to work toward a bachelor’s or master’s degree and further their education at WGU Texas.

This transfer agreement between Temple College and WGU Texas also streamlines the process for Temple College graduates pursuing a bachelor’s degree at WGU Texas. Through the agreement, students who graduated with their associate degrees from Temple College, graduates, faculty and staff can select among more than 60 accredited bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in information technology, business, health professions and teaching.

Transfer students also receive unique benefits, including:

· Exclusive community college partner scholarship, valued at up to $2,500, credited at $625 per term.

· A five percent tuition discount for up to four terms.

· Comprehensive and seamless transfer policy.

· All completed courses at Temple College with a C or higher are automatically accepted.

Temple College serves more than 6,000 credit and continuing education students annually. WGU Texas’ current enrollment is more than 14,000 students – with students enrolled in 233 of the state’s 254 counties. Approximately 250 students from Temple College currently attend WGU Texas.

For more information about WGU Texas’ community college partnerships and scholarship opportunities, you can visit texas.wgu.edu/cc.