TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple College is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Vocational Nursing Program with an Open House this Monday.

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Dell Martin Nursing Education Center, located at 2600 S 1st Street. Event organizers say the Open House will begin with introductory remarks, which will be followed by tours and activities throughout the Center.

The first class of Temple College Vocational Nursing students launched in 1973. (Photo Courtesy: Temple College)

The 50th anniversary class of Temple College Vocational Nursing students. (Photo Courtesy: Steve Lemmons, Temple College)

Temple College says its Vocational Nursing Program launched in the fall of 1973, and graduated its first class of 14 students in August 1974. More than 1,000 have since graduated from the program and started their careers of service.