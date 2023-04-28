TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple College will soon get some new buildings which will change the face of its Temple campus!

The College will host a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction on these buildings this Monday at 1 p.m. at the campus parking lot – located at the southwest corner of First Street and Avenue U. The $124.9 million bond construction project that voters passed in May 2021 is set to be completed by the College’s 2026 Centennial Celebration.

The College says its four building projects will include:

Temple College Main Building – This four-story, state-of-the-art structure will be the College’s new “front door” and will stand on the current Berry Hall and Instructional Services Center location at the sound end of campus. It will house a welcome center, all student services, a university center with offices and classrooms for university partners to offer Bachelor’s, Master’s, and doctoral programs, advanced technology-enabled classrooms, a student success center – including writing and math labs for student support and a large events facility to hold more than 600 people.

Arts and Workforce Building – A new visual arts and workforce building will be constructed on the northwest corner of campus. Its footprint will extend across the north end of campus, encompassing the current Visual Arts Center site on 5th Street. It will feature a large art gallery to showcase student and faculty works of art; ample studio space for photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture, classrooms, four high-bay labs for advanced manufacturing, computer labs, skills labs for engineering technology, robotics, corporate training, logistics and more. It will also have a certification center for students with prior work experience to demonstrate skills for college credit and certifications.

Health Sciences Center – A new multi-story health sciences center will be featured on the east side of the campus and help the College expand its numerous health care programs – including nursing and sonography – and create new programs. This new health sciences center will be built in partnership with Baylor College of Medicine and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center to include a standardized patient clinic to help train future medical students.

Campus Service Center – The new campus service center will be constructed on the east side of campus near the current campus police department. It will house the physical plant and the purchasing department, and will provide much-needed space to house Temple College vehicles – including buses and the new Temple College mobile learning center.