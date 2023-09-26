TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple community is invited to come out for a day of food and fun with Lunch at the Airport!

The event will take place this Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport, located at 7720 Airport Road. Attendees can purchase a delicious meal from Lulamae’s Cajun Cuisine, then stick around to enjoy some fun activities!

New activities include helicopter rides for $20 per person. There will also be Flight School information available, as well as aircraft tours.