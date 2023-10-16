Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — A drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in Temple damaged several vehicles and one home.

Temple Police officers say it happened in the 500 block of North 12th Street around 4:20 p.m. A witness told them three or four people inside a car opened fire at his vehicle and then drove off. The shooter’s car was described as a blue 4-door sedan.

While there was property damage, no one was injured in the shooting. At this time, investigators are not discussing a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 of the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.

FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.