TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at the Chili’s Restaurant at 3810 S. General Bruce Dr. in Temple, Texas.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the north side of the restaurant. They immediately assured that all patrons and staff had evacuated the structure.

Firefighters attacked the fire quickly, bringing it under control and containing the fire damage to the north wall and roof area of the structure. The smoke and water damage was also noted in the bar and kitchen area of the building.

No citizens or Fire personnel were injured in this fire.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 8 units and 2 personnel. The call was dispatched at 4:24 p.m. and the first Temple fire unit arrived at 4:28 p.m.

The fire was reported under control at 4:50 p.m. Temple Fire Department Investigators and crews conducted salvage and overhaul operations. Temple Fire investigators ruled the cause of the fire as the improper discarding of smoking materials.

Temple Police assisted with traffic control and Temple EMS assisted with monitoring the citizens and firefighters on the scene.

Bell County Health district was also contacted to inspect the restaurant prior to reopening.