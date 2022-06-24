TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire located at 111 North Main Street, this afternoon.

Around 3:13 p.m., an alarm panel activation dispatched Temple Fire and Rescue for a smoke alarm.

Upon investigation, Fire Crews found smoke in the stairwell and upper penthouse of 111 North Main Street, this afternoon. A full alarm response was dispatched at 3:23 p.m., in one of the penthouse apartments of The Kyle Building.

A small fire was located in the area of the stove-top, and was put out by a sprinkler and a portable extinguisher.

One occupant was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one was hurt from this incident.

The occupant will be displaced from the unit.

All on-scene were the Temple Fire and Rescue with nine fire apparatus, the Temple Police Department, and Temple EMS.