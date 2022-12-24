Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Firefighters battled fires at three different homes on Saturday.

The first fire started around 12:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of South 26th Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

They extinguished the flames in less than an hour and saved several pets that were in the home. The residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Temple Fire Investigators determined the fire started in the home’s kitchen, but the actual cause is still under investigation.

Roughly thirty minutes later, firefighters rushed to the Magnolia Greens Apartments on Southwest H.K. Dodgen Loop after getting a report of another fire.

They discovered smoke coming from four apartments in the two-story building. Firefighters quickly got the flames under control and helped several adults and children leave their homes safely. They also rescued five dogs in the apartment where the fire seemed to originate.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen, but the exact cause is still in question.

The last fire of the day happened in the 800 block of East Downs Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Heavy smoke was coming from the home when firefighters got there.

No one was home at the time and firefighters had the situation under control in about thirty minutes. Investigators believe this fire started near a space heater, but they are still looking into the cause.

Thankfully, there were no people injured in any of these fires.