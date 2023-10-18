Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple firefighters took on two separate fires Wednesday. At this time, firefighters do not believe they are connected.

The first fire happened just after 11 a.m. inside a silo at the Mars Pet Care Production facility on Eberhart Road. Firefighters saw smoke coming from a holding silo that had roughly 300,000lbs of product inside.

Temple Fire & Rescue Temple Fire & Rescue Temple Fire & Rescue Temple Fire & Rescue Temple Fire & Rescue

Firefighters used a thermal imager to locate the heat center and then cut a small hole into the silo there. The crews then sprayed water inside to extinguish the flames.

The second incident was a grass/brush fire between Buzzi Court and Moores Mill Road around 1:10 p.m. Morgans Point Resort Fire, Moffat VFD, Troy VFD, and the Texas A&M Forest Service assisted Temple because of the weather conditions.

Temple Fire & Rescue Temple Fire & Rescue Temple Fire & Rescue

They worked together to clear brush and get crews to the fire. By 4:30 p.m., the Forest Service estimated the fire’s size at 55 acres and 75% contained.

No injuries were reported in either fire and their cause is unknown at this time. FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.