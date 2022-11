TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – All southbound Interstate 35 lanes, near Exit #303, were closed early Friday morning due to a fuel spill.

Temple Police officers responded to the accident around 1 a.m., which involved two 18-wheelers. The lanes were shut down while officers were diverting traffic off of the highway.

No injuries have been reported. As of 4:42 a.m., Temple Police confirmed that all lanes have reopened.