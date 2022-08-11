Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A Temple man arrested as part of a federal program called “Project Safe Neighborhoods” back in 2020 has been sentenced to twelve years in federal prison on charges of interfering with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

Christopher Meyers, also known as “CJ”, was arrested along with several other members of a street gang known as “Killas with Agression” in Temple in October 2020.

When arrested, he was charged with racketeering, violation of the federal Hobbs Act and other charges including armed robberies “in furtherance of criminal enterprise.”

A federal indictment charged that nine men, including Meyers, “committed acts of physical violence and threatening to commit acts of physical violence to steal controlled substances and proceeds from persons engaged in illegal drug distribution” and with “brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, namely robbery.”

At the time of the arrests, FBI San Antonio Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs said of the group that had been arrested at the time, “This self-proclaimed ‘Killas with Aggression’ committed numerous violent acts to control the distribution of illegal drugs in East Temple through fear and intimidation.”

A statement released by the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of Texas at the time said, “Project Safe Neighborhoods was a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.”