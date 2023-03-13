TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – If you’re looking for a job for the summer season, the City of Temple’s got you covered!

The City is hosting a one-stop shop event to offer job opportunities to people of all ages. Temple Parks and Recreation will be hiring for its summer, aquatics and after-school programs.

Those looking for employment are asked to bring an ID and a second form of identification.

Applicants need to be at least 16 years of age. Pay will vary depending on the position and experience. Available positions will be both year-round and seasonal.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center – located at 3303 N. 3rd Street. For more information, you can call 254-298-5690.