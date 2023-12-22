TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple has announced the winner of its second annual Merry & Bright Holiday Lights Tour & Contest!

The house located at 6111 Stonehaven Drive is the winner. The house was stop #24 on the City’s tour, and it received the most community votes to secure the “Brightest Bulb in the Bunch Award.”

The award was presented to the homeowners by Mayor Tim Davis at the City Council meeting on December 21.

The City says that the contest is a fun way to celebrate the holiday season. Participants transform their homes into a winter wonderland with bright lights, festive displays and holiday decorations!

Voting for the City’s Merry & Bright Lights Contest was open until December 18. Submissions for the Contest ended on November 30.