Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that took place at 5:22 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Officers say two shooters were dropped off by a house in the 600 block of S. 15th Street, near the intersection with Avenue F.

The two opened fire at the home while two people were outside. Neither of the people were injured.

The shooters have not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.