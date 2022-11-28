TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple home and two nearby vehicles receive damage from gunfire.

Temple Police officers responded to the 800 block of S. 28th Street at 12:18 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one home and two vehicles were struck by bullets – in addition to multiple shell casings at the scene.

No injuries have been reported, and no suspects have been identified.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.