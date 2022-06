TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Priceless Beginnings Charity is hosting a garage sale tomorrow in Temple. It’s a non-profit organization that supports children and families who have experienced domestic violence.

The garage sale is tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. in the morning until 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon.

The event will be held at Bethel Church. They will have clothing, baby items, household items, and much more.