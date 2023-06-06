TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Independent School District will dedicate the Temple High School library in honor of long-time district employee Mary Stroube Adams.

The district says this comes after Adams’ many years of service to students. The dedication ceremony will be held in the Temple High School library at 5 p.m. Wednesday, and the public is invited to attend.

Adams worked as a teacher and administrator in Temple ISD for 45 years, spending a lot of this time in advanced academics. She taught English and Humanities classes at Temple High School. Adams helped initiate honors courses at the high school, which would evolve in Advanced Placement courses, Dual Credit classes in conjunction with Temple College, and International Baccalaureate courses.

The district says Adams would then go on to serve in a variety of administrative positions coordinating K-12 gifted education, Language Arts and Social Studies. She also served as an interim principal at Temple High School, as well as Curriculum Coordinator and Dean of Instruction and Campus Site-Based Facilitator.

Adams continued to teach at least three hours a day, even while serving as an administrator. She stayed involved with Temple ISD after her retirement, teaching AP and IB English classes part-time, mentoring elementary students and writing hundreds of recommendation letters for Temple students. Adams also served with the Temple Education Foundation.

The Temple High School Class of 2000 honored Adams with the creation of the Mary S. Adams Award. This award recognizes someone who made a significant impact at Temple High School through their service, and the winner is nominated and voted on by the senior class.

Those attending the ceremony are asked to park and enter through the Career and Technical Education entrance on the north side of the Temple High School campus.