Temple, TX (FOX 44)- The percentage of bilingual students has greatly increased over the last few decades. As a result–more school districts are reporting a shortage of teachers who are qualified to teach English as a Second Language’ — or E-S-L.

Temple ISD knows that today’s students are tomorrow’s future leaders. Their ESL program is designed to produce functioning members of society who can use their abilities as an asset to soften language barriers. Connie Sisneros is the bilingual ESL director for Temple ISD.

“We are in such dire needs across the state of Texas for bilingual certified teachers,” she says.

She adds the number of bilingual students in TISD has been steadily rising.

“I think that the more students that we are getting in and that we are registering that have those needs, the greater the need for the teachers are as well,” says Sisneros.

Temple ISD represents 23 different languages—and the school district is addressing their needs.

“We develop their English beginning in pre-k, so by the time they get to first, second and third grade, they’ve transitioned into english and they can read and write both. They’re true bilingual students,” Sisneros says.

TISD’s graduation rate for emergent bilingual students was 88 % in 2022-2023–topping the state average of 80%.

“Our ESL teachers did a phenomenal job last year, boosting not only their confidence but making them aware of how important it is to be bilingual in all of the job opportunities that they have that they could have in the future,” says the bilingual ESL director.

She adds TISD’s main goal is to produce bilingual ESL students who can be assets to society.

“I think it’s important that our students are very well versed in English and in Spanish so that they bring a wealth of information and knowledge to not only the school, but at the home as well,” says Sisneros.

TISD’s bilingual department also partnered with temple college to raise awareness of GED, ESL and citizenship classes– and to continue education and workplace literacy.