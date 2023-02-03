Temple, Tx (FOX44) – The Temple Independent School District has announced something to allow parents to monitor their students while they are on the school bus.

The Parent Portal is a secure web application that allows parents to see what time their child’s bus is expected to arrive in the morning and the afternoon. The Portal also offers SMART alerts and a SMART locate feature which allows parents to see a live map of the student’s bus once students have scanned onto the bus using their SMART tag.

Parents will also be able to view ridership history for their student – including dates, times and locations for each time they got on or off the bus. Information and instructions on signing up for the Temple ISD parent portal were emailed to families on Tuesday.

The district started using the SMART tag system at the beginning of the school year, and says it provides them with data on student ridership, pre/post trip inspections, mileage and more. The system helps ensure that students are riding the right bus and are getting off the right bus stop.

Students scan on and off the bus, and drivers are presented with an alert if a student tries to scan off at a stop that is not the right one.