TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Independent School District is starting a new program to help prepare and develop its next group of principals.

The district kicked off its Principal Pipeline Leadership Development program on Monday. This is one of the initiatives to come out of district administration’s participation in the Holdsworth Leadership Collaborative, which is an 18-month leadership development program organized by the Holdsworth Center.

(Courtesy: Temple Independent School District)

The training targets high-achieving assistant principals in the district with training sessions designed to help prepare them to move into a lead principal role. There will be multiple leadership trainings over the course of the school year, with Monday’s opening session focusing on the creation of principal development plans. After collaborating to help develop their plans, participants then presented them to district administrators for feedback.

The district says that there are four current assistant principals participating in the program, and represent the high school, middle school and elementary level. Ike Hernandez and Courtney Mitchell are both assistant principals at Temple High School, LaRon Slay is an assistant principal at Lamar Middle School and Dr. Jolene Bruce is the assistant principal at Jefferson Elementary School.

The district benefits from the new program by developing a roster of potential principals, and the participants are excited and humbled by the opportunity to be a part of the first cohort in the pipeline.